Andhra Pradesh HC orders probe into fake sports certificates used for jobs, medical admissions

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has directed the government to investigate allegations of fake sports certificates, particularly in the judo discipline, being used to secure government jobs and medical admissions under the sports quota. The HC ordered the government to complete the inquiry and take an appropriate decision within four months.

A division bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the direction while hearing a PIL filed by AP Olympic Association president RK Purushotham. The petitioner alleged fake AP Judo Association certificates secured government jobs and medical admissions, and sought a CBI probe.

Senior advocate Obireddy Manohar Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the alleged misuse of fake certificates had affected public recruitment and admissions. Government counsel Adusumalli Jayanthi contended that the petitioner had failed to furnish supporting evidence despite being asked to do so.

After hearing both sides, the bench directed the government to consider all complaints submitted by the petitioner, examine the issues, conduct an inquiry, and take action.