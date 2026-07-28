Despite ban, single-use plastic bags continue in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Plastic carry bags thinner than the permitted 120-micron limit continue to be used widely in Vijayawada’s busiest commercial markets despite regular inspections, awareness campaigns and penalties imposed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), highlighting weak enforcement of the ban on single-use plastic (SUP).

The continued violations come even as the Centre informed the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session that authorities have conducted more than 8.62 lakh inspections nationwide since July 2022, seizing 1,990 tonnes of banned plastic and collecting Rs 19.85 crore in fines to enforce the SUP ban.

In Vijayawada, authorities collected Rs 44.81 lakh in fines and seized 8.64 tonnes of banned plastic between January 2025 and June 2026. During 2025 alone, Rs 33.76 lakh was collected as penalties and 5.61 tonnes of plastic were seized. In the first six months of 2026, officials collected another Rs 11.04 lakh in fines and confiscated 3.02 tonnes of banned plastic.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) (Incharge) Gopal Naik said, “On an average, sanitary inspectors collect around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 in fines every day during inspections. Most violations involve plastic carry bags below the prescribed 120-micron thickness. A majority of these cases are reported from Kaleswara Rao Market and Rythu Bazaars,” he told TNIE.

Besides enforcement, the civic body has been conducting awareness programmes among traders, vendors, schoolchildren and the general public to encourage the use of eco-friendly alternatives. As part of one such initiative, around 50 jute bags were distributed every day for five days at Patamata Rythu Bazaar. The VMC has also been creating awareness through social media campaigns, including Instagram reels.