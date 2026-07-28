Indian Railways to launch online luggage booking from July 31

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways will introduce a new digital facility starting July 31, 2026, allowing passengers with confirmed reserved tickets to book their personal luggage online via the IRCTC portal while purchasing their train tickets.

This initiative aims to streamline travel by eliminating the need to arrive early at stations to queue up at physical luggage counters for excess baggage clearance. Under the current setup, unbooked excess luggage detected during travel or at destination stations attracts penalties from TTE.

The integrated online booking process will provide passengers with clear guidelines on class-wise allowances, maximum weight limits, restricted items, and penalty structures prior to departure.

The class-wise free luggage allowances and maximum weight limits are 70 kg free with a 150 kg maximum limit for AC First Class; 50 kg free with a 100 kg maximum limit for First Class and AC 2-Tier; 40 kg free with an 80 kg maximum limit for Sleeper Class; and 35 kg free with a 70 kg maximum limit for Second Class. For AC 3-Tier, AC 3 Economy, and AC Chair Car, free allowance and maximum permissible weight are both capped at 40 kg.