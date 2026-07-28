Shakambari Devi festival begins at Durga temple in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day annual Shakambari Devi festivities commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri on Monday.

The celebrations will continue until July 29, with thousands of devotees from various places thronging the temple on the first day.

During the festival, the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, takes the form of Mother Sri Shakambari Devi. The temple and its surrounding premises, including sub-temples, were decorated with vegetables and fruits donated by farmers, devotees, and devotees worship Durga Devi as Shakambari Devi.

The temple was transformed into a lush green haven with the temple authorities had decorated with over 30 tonnes of fresh vegetables and fruits donated by devotees from across the State. Around 7 am, temple head priests performed traditional rituals such as Vigneswara Puja, Punyavachanam, Akhanda Deeparadhana, Ankurarpanam, Vasthu Homam, and Kalasa Sthapana, marking start of festivities.

According to temple authorities, over 20,000 devotees visited the temple and had darshan of the presiding deity, Kanaka Durga. The temple will be open from 3 am to 10 pm during the festivities, according to the temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik.

He added that about more than one lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple during the three-day festival. He further announced that VIP and antaralaya darshans will be suspended in the peak hours during the three days to ensure smoother access for devotees.

According to Puranas, Goddess Kanaka Durga defeated a demon named Dhuroorudu, who caused famine. Her tears, shed upon seeing the people’s suffering, led to an abundance of food grains and vegetables.