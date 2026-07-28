SRM-AP holds talks with Quantinuum team

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP on Monday hosted a high-level bilateral meeting with a delegation from Quantinuum, one of the largest integrated quantum computing companies, to explore avenues for academic and research collaboration in the field of quantum technologies.

Quantinuum’s trapped- ion quantum computers hold the record for the highest quantum volume achieved to date, and the company counts leading global enterprises among its customers, cementing its position at the forefront of the quantum computing industry.

The Quantinuum delegation was led by Rajeeb Hazra, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Seetha Rama Krishna Nookala, Vice President, Quantinuum. They were welcomed to the campus by Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of SRM University-AP.

During the discussions, Hazra conveyed strong interest in building a collaborative partnership with SRM University-AP. He remarked on the vibrancy of the research environment fostered at the campus and expressed enthusiasm for deepening engagement across multiple fronts.

The two sides held discussions on fault-tolerant quantum computing devices, an area of shared interest. Hazra enquired about the university’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and the real-world outcomes emerging from its research programmes. He then emphasised Quantinuum’s readiness to collaborate across spectrum of academic and translational activity, from research to entrepreneurship.