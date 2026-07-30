Genco focuses on thermal power output

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to ensuring an uninterrupted, 24x7 quality power supply, AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) Managing Director S Nagalakshmi directed officials to run all thermal generating units at optimum capacity without compromising on generation output.

The directives were issued during a comprehensive inspection and review meeting at the Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) in Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada.

Accompanied by APGENCO Director (Thermal) P Ashok Kumar Reddy, Nagalakshmi assessed the plant’s operational performance, maintenance systems, switchyard, and environmental measures.

Reviewing key operational metrics, the Managing Director called for an improved Plant Load Factor (PLF) driven by enhanced preventive and predictive maintenance practices.

Nagalakshmi instructed engineers to minimise tripping incidents and technical disruptions while optimising the heat rate to boost fuel efficiency and reduce generation costs.

Additionally, Nagalakshmi inspected ongoing modernisation projects, including the control system upgrade of Unit-5 to the latest VALMET DNA DCS system and generator-boiler maintenance on Unit-4, instructing officials to adhere strictly to schedules and deploy sensor-based systems to detect boiler tube leakages early.