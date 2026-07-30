Indian Silk Gallery Expo begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Silk Gallery Expo was inaugurated at A Convention Centre, near Benz Circle, by Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi on Wednesday. The 5-day exhibition will be open from July 29 to August 3.

Lakshmi said India is the birthplace of global handloom and silk heritage, with each state having unique cotton and silk traditions.

She noted that sarees like Uppada and Dharmavaram from AP, Kanchipuram from Tamil Nadu, Mysore Silk, Gadwal and Pochampalli Ikat, Baluchari, Sambalpuri, and Banarasi reflect the skill of Indian weavers.

She appreciated bringing rare, quality textiles under one roof and highlighted that only Silk Mark-certified products are being sold, ensuring authenticity.

Organiser Srinivasa Rao said the expo features Chanderi, Maheshwari, Kota, and Rajkot Patola designs directly from weavers, cooperatives, and certified manufacturers. Timings are 10.30 am to 8.00 pm daily. The gallery offers silk sarees, handloom fabrics, dress materials, and dupattas ideal for weddings and festivals at affordable prices.