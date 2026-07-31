AP HC recognises Ritwika as Vijayalakshmi’s counsel

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, the HC dismissed a petition filed by advocate G Vasudev seeking permission to represent Vijayalakshmi after she informed the HC that advocate Koganti Ritwika would continue as her counsel.

Hearing the matter, a division bench comprising Justice Ravinath Tilhari and Justice Chintalapudi Purushotham Kumar asked Vijayalakshmi to clarify her choice of counsel.

She stated that she had never appointed Vasudev and alleged he had obtained her signatures on blank papers without her knowledge before filing a petition on her behalf.

She said she had no connection with the petition filed by him.

Recording her statement, the HC rejected Vasudev’s plea. The bench directed Ritwika to argue Vijayalakshmi’s petition seeking withdrawal of the application requesting a CBI probe into custodial death. At Ritwika’s request for additional time to prepare her submissions, the HC adjourned the hearing by 10 days.