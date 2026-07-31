DDOs key to edu reforms’ success: B Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Samagra Shiksha Project Director (PD) of B Srinivasa Rao stated that the role of Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) and Headmasters is crucial in strengthening the administration of the education system.

Addressing one day awareness seminar on ‘SNA-SPARSH,’ organised for Zone-II DDOs at Rajahmundry on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao called upon all officials to ensure the effective implementation of Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI programmes in education sector.

He emphasised that every stakeholder must act responsibly to achieve the objective of significantly improving students’ learning outcomes from the primary level itself. He instructed officials to ensure that the funds released by the government through SNA-SPARSH system are utilised transparently and within timeframe.

He also stressed that DDOs should thoroughly understand the responsibilities outlined in their job charts and adhere to government guidelines.