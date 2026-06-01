1,000 cops deployed for Peddi pre-release event in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city traffic police have announced extensive security and traffic measures for the pre-release event of actor Ram Charan’s film Peddi, scheduled for June 1 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Bandar Road.

NTR district police confirmed that over 1,000 personnel have been deployed to manage the large turnout of fans, guests, and the public.

Special parking facilities have been arranged for different categories of pass holders, with QR code-based route guidance introduced to streamline vehicle movement.

Traffic deputy commissioner Shereen Begum explained that pass holders should scan their assigned QR codes to follow designated routes and dropping points. The arrangements, directed by commissioner SV Rajasekhara Babu and supervised by Begum, aim to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

Police have urged visitors to adhere to instructions, use only specified routes, and plan travel in advance. Authorities also appealed to fans to arrive early and park exclusively at designated locations.