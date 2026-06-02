APSDMA warns of thunderstorms, severe heatwave across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned of varied weather conditions across the state, with thunderstorms, lightning in some districts and extreme heat in others.

MD Prakhar Jain said a trough extending from East Vidarbha to South Kerala, passing through Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, is influencing the weather. Moderate to heavy rains with lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely in parts of the state on Wednesday.

For Tuesday, June 2, SDMA forecast moderate to heavy rains with lightning in Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts. Light to moderate rains are expected in Sathya Sai, Annamayya and Chittoor, while light rains with lightning may occur in Manyam, Alluri, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, West Godavari, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati.