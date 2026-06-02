Durgesh offers support to filmmakers

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Monday invited filmmakers to increase shooting activities in Andhra Pradesh, assuring full government support and speedy approvals through a single-window clearance system.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Peddi at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Durgesh said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan is committed to building a filmmaker-friendly ecosystem.

“The government is fully committed to supporting the film industry. Successful films employ hundreds of cinema workers and sustain their families,” he said.

Durgesh urged stakeholders to explore opportunities for dubbing, recording and re-recording theatres in the state. He assured swift permissions through the single-window mechanism, reducing delays and encouraging investment in film infrastructure.

He added that the government is prepared to extend support for developing recording and dubbing facilities, which would strengthen the state’s film ecosystem and create opportunities for local talent and technicians.

Describing Naidu and Kalyan as “industry-friendly leaders,” Durgesh reiterated the government’s resolve to make Andhra Pradesh a major destination for film production and allied activities.

The minister also conveyed his best wishes to the team of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, expressing hope that the film would become a blockbuster.