NTRUHS gears up for 29th, 30th convocations

VIJAYAWADA: Pre-convocation celebrations were held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on Monday evening ahead of the 29th and 30th convocation ceremonies scheduled for Tuesday. The event featured cultural programmes and felicitations.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav attended as the chief guest, including senior cardiologists C Narasimhan and PC Rath, who will receive Doctor of Science awards. The minister also recalled services of former vice‑chancellors.

The programme was attended by High Power Committee Chairman Justice Durgaprasad, AIIMS Mangalagiri Director Ahatam Shanta Singh, AP Medical Council officials.

The convocation ceremonies will take place on Tuesday at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer will preside, with Dr C Narasimhan as chief guest.

Students excelling in undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes will be honoured. In the 29th convocation, 62 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 18 endowment prizes will be awarded. In the 30th convocation, 61 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 19 endowment prizes will be presented.

The university said the ceremonies will celebrate academic excellence and highlight its role in advancing health sciences education in Andhra Pradesh.