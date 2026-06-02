Workshop on sustainable cities ends in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Urban development experts, policymakers and municipal leaders from across India gathered in Vijayawada on Monday for the closing workshop of the Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot (SCIAP) project, organised by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

The two‑day workshop, attended by over 120 stakeholders, reviewed project achievements and strategies for accelerating integrated climate action in cities.

Surabhi Malik, Director at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, inaugurated the event, stressing the need for sustainable urban planning.

Highlights included a panel on waste management and decarbonising cities, and the Guntur Municipal Corporation receiving the UNIDO GEM Award for gender‑inclusive governance.