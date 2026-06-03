ADC chief directs officials to speed up flood-control works

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi has directed officials to expedite flood-control measures across the capital region with the monsoon season approaching.
On Tuesday, she inspected ongoing works at Kondaveeti Vagu and Palavagu, as well as bridge construction on major roads including N-4, N-6 (West Bypass), E-10 and E-12. She stressed the need to clear silt deposits near bridge pillars to prevent blockages during heavy rains, particularly at Kondaveeti Vagu near Amrita University and the West Bypass.
ADC Chief Engineer B Narasimha Murthy was instructed to deploy additional JCB machines to intensify silt removal under the E-10 and E-11 bridges. The CMD also reviewed road extension works at E-13 near AIIMS Hospital and E-15 in Mangalagiri, directing officials to strengthen stormwater channels, bridges and related infrastructure to handle increased water flow.
Superintending Engineers K Ramamohan Rao and V Srinivas, Executive Engineers K Basaveswara Rao and V Padmakara Prasad, along with engineering staff, accompanied the CMD during the inspection. Lakshmi Parthasarathi emphasised that timely completion of the works is critical to safeguard Amaravati’s flood management system and ensure uninterrupted connectivity across arterial roads.
CRRI study recommends stronger road standards
A team from the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) has completed a two-day study of Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) roads in Amaravati, inspecting internal roads, stormwater drains, sewerage systems and power line works across Zones 2, 5, 9, 10, 12 and 12A.
The experts later presented their findings to Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, highlighting design and construction aspects prepared by ADC engineers. They recommended that LPS roads be built to withstand five million standard axles (MSA) of cumulative traffic, while trunk roads should be designed for 100 MSA capacity to ensure durability under heavy usage.
ADC officials explained construction designs through a detailed presentation. The review meeting was attended by CRRI Director Ch Ravishankar, Chief Scientist Dr K Ravinder, Principal Scientist Dr Bharat (Flexible Pavement), Chief Scientist Dr PS Prasad (Geotech), Senior Principal Scientist SH Dinesh Ganveer, ADC Chief Engineers Ch Dhanunjaya and B Narasimharmurthy, Superintendent Engineer R Hanumanth Reddy, and IPD HoD Dr KV Ganesh Babu.
The study is expected to guide Amaravati’s road infra towards higher resilience and sustainability, ensuring arterial and internal roads meet long-term traffic demands.