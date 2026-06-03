Jagan assures legal help to ryots of Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured farmers of the capital region that the party would extend all legal support to them.

Addressing farmers from the capital region at the party office here on Tuesday, he said the Mavigun concept was suggested as a viable alternative, but Amaravati was being continued only for kickbacks and to benefit a favoured few close to Chandrababu Naidu.

Farmers who did not give their lands for the capital region alleged that they were being harassed by the coalition government. They met YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained their grievances, to which he assured complete support.

He said that while there was hardly any activity in the 50,000 acres already pooled earlier, the government was now seeking another 50,000 acres only to create wealth for Chandrababu Naidu and his coterie. Jagan said the Mavigun concept was proposed because it is more viable and already has strong infrastructure, including port, road, rail and air connectivity.

“We developed the Machilipatnam port. There are railway stations at Vijayawada and Guntur, and the corridor is well connected to the national highway network,” he said.

Leaving aside such a resourceful region, Chandrababu Naidu is insisting on Amaravati only for kickbacks, as exorbitant payments are being made to contractors, he alleged.“With no basic infrastructure and with such huge costs involved, capital development will take a long time. The government wants the process to continue only for kickbacks,” he said.