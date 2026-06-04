Over 120 cyclists join World Bicycle Day ride in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The World Bicycle Day Ride 2026 was organised by Amaravati Runners on Wednesday in VIjayawada as part of Fit India celebrations and saw a turnout with around 123 cyclists joining from across the city.

A key moment of the ride was a unique ‘Save Fuel’ formation led by Neelesh, The Cyco Club Founder. The formation aimed to draw attention to rising fuel costs and the role of cycling in promoting a greener, healthier lifestyle. NTR District Collector Lakshmisha not only inaugurated the event but also cycled a few kilometers along MG Road, motivating the participants.

Bhargava Teja, CRDA Additional Commissioner and an avid cyclist, addressed the gathering and urged the cycling community to keep promoting fitness, sustainability, and road safety.