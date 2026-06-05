NCST chief urges tribal youth to focus on education, skills

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Antar Singh Arya on Thursday said that the future of India rests in the hands of its youth and urged them to acquire education and skills to emerge as contributors to society.

Arya stressed the importance of harnessing modern technology while avoiding the misuse of social media. He advised youngsters to remain vigilant against cybercrime and misinformation.

The NCST team planted saplings under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign and reviewed the implementation of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, particularly in tribal areas. Officials briefed the commission on various welfare initiatives being implemented for tribal communities through coordinated efforts of multiple departments.

Addressing tribal youth during the “Yuva Samvad” programme, Arya said the commission was undertaking field visits across India to safeguard tribal rights and ensure their holistic development.