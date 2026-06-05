Seminar on district cooling systems held in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) organised a technical awareness seminar on District Cooling Systems at its headquarters in Rayapudi on Thursday, as part of its efforts to develop Amaravati into a world-class, sustainable capital city.

The programme was held in collaboration with the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) Amaravati Chapter and ISHRAE Vijayawada Chapter.

Over 150 officials and experts from APCRDA, ADCL, AGICL, project management consultants, and contractors participated. APCRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju emphasised the importance of centralized utility systems, modern building services, and efficient infrastructure planning to meet future needs. He said coordination among departments, quality execution, and effective management are essential to achieve global standards in capital development.

IPA Amaravati Chapter Secretary Kiran Paruchuri noted that such awareness programmes are highly beneficial for engineers and technical professionals engaged in Amaravati’s construction.

Chairperson Sandeepani Vajje highlighted the critical role of plumbing, water supply, sanitation, sewage management, and fire safety in smart city development, assuring IPA’s continued support in implementing best practices.

ISHRAE Vijayawada Chapter President P Anusha outlined initiatives on HVAC systems, energy conservation, indoor air quality, and sustainable building development.

APCRDA Chief Architect Sandeep Dixit coordinated the seminar, stressing the need for continuous collaboration between government agencies, technical institutions, and experts. The seminar reaffirmed APCRDA’s commitment to comprehensive infrastructure planning and sustainable systems, showcasing its determination to build Amaravati as a modern, future-ready capital.