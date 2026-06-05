Vijayawada Municipal Corporation steps up sanitation and monsoon preparedness

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra conducted a virtual meeting to review public health services, sanitation management, and monsoon preparedness with Public Health Department officials on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Medical Health Officer Dr K Arjuna Rao and was held at the new Public Health Department headquarters.

The meeting covered issues such as city sanitation management, human resource utilisation, performance of sanitation vehicles, door-to-door garbage collection, micro-pocket mapping, logistic mapping, garbage generation and collection systems, loader points, and compactor bin management. The Commissioner directed officials to ensure effective implementation of sanitation services in every ward.

With monsoon approaching, the progress of desilting work in main and sub-canals was also assessed. Officials were instructed to take preventive measures against waterlogging and implement the monsoon action plan at the field level. The Commissioner said machinery and personnel should be kept ready so residents do not face any inconvenience.

The meeting reviewed the performance of Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS), implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules-2026, and garbage disposal processes.

Under the Vector Borne Disease Control Program (VBDCP), mosquito control measures, anti-larvae operations, fogging programs, and seasonal disease prevention were reviewed. Officials were told to widely conduct public awareness programmes.