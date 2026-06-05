Writ petitions not maintainable in private association poll disputes: Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: The HC has ruled that writ petitions under Article 226 of the Constitution are not maintainable in matters relating to the internal affairs and election disputes of private associations or societies, even when a government official is appointed as an election officer.

Justice Nyapathy Vijay, while dismissing two petitions filed by staff nurse D Manjula Devi challenging the elections to the Andhra Pradesh Government Nurses Association, held that the appointment of a government officer to conduct elections does not alter the private character of an association.

The petitioner, a staff nurse at Kurnool GGH, challenged the rejection of her post nomination of State president and questioned the appointment of election officer from NTR district Cooperative Department.

Manjula Devi contended that she was eligible to contest for the post of state president under the association’s bylaws and claimed her nomination was rejected despite her seniority in the organisation.

However, the respondents argued that she had earlier consented to the appointment of the election officer and participated in the election process. They submitted that she had contested and lost a district-level post and was therefore ineligible to contest.

The HC observed that the AP government Nurses Association, formed in 1973 and recognised by the government in 2008, functions for the welfare of its members. Holding that the dispute related to the internal management and election process of a private association, Justice Vijay dismissed both petitions.