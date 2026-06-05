‘YSRCP provoking Amaravati ryots to create unrest’: AP Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana has alleged that the YSRCP is attempting to provoke farmers and create unrest in the capital region.

He said that while 35,000 farmers have already given their lands for Amaravati, only a few remain outside the pooling process, and they too should come forward. Instead of encouraging completion of the capital, YSRCP leaders are misleading farmers, he charged.

The minister strongly criticised former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that he was speaking without awareness. “With buildings, roads, and drainage systems already completed, how can the lands be returned? Will they break roads and demolish structures to give back land?” Narayana asked, dismissing such claims as impractical.

He described YSRCP’s committees on Amaravati as laughable and reiterated that the government has full faith in the judiciary. He asserted that Amaravati is being built for the people of the state and assured that basic infrastructure will be completed by August 2028.

During his visit to Amaravati, Narayana inspected the Kondaveeti Vagu development works and bridge constructions on N9, N8, and N7 roads. He directed officials to immediately remove silt near bridge pillars to ensure smooth water flow during the monsoon.

He also ordered the widening of sections where the stream’s breadth was insufficient. The minister noted that Kondaveeti Vagu is being developed over 23.7 km, Palavagu over 16.7 km, and the gravity canal over 7.84 km, along with the construction of the Neerukonda reservoir across 440 acres. He said three reservoirs and stream development works are targeted for completion by mid-next year.

Narayana reiterated that the government is committed to completing Amaravati’s infrastructure and will not allow attempts to derail the capital project.