Andhra Pradesh government clarifies on DSC quota, dismisses SM allegations

VIJAYAWADA: The government asserted that the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process was conducted with transparency and in strict accordance with SC guidelines and G.O.Ms. No. 77 governing reservations on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat, Special Chief Secretary (Services) SS Rawat, accompanied by School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar and Sports Authority of AP (SAAP) Vice-Chairperson and MD Bharani, clarified doubts being raised by some candidates regarding the implementation of horizontal reservations, sports quota, and PwD quota. He said allegations circulating on social media were baseless and misleading.

Rawat said reservations are classified as vertical and horizontal. While SC, ST, BC and EWS quotas fall under vertical reservations, quotas for women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and sportspersons are horizontal reservations implemented within respective social categories.

He said the recruitment process followed Supreme Court rulings in the Indra Sawhney, Rajesh Kumar Daria and Mamta Bisht cases and complied with G.O.Ms. No. 77. School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar said all selections were merit-based and adhered to constitutional reservation norms without any violations.