Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha promotes eco conservation through cycling

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Environment Day, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha undertook a bicycle ride to promote environmental conservation and encourage sustainable lifestyles among the public on Friday.
The minister cycled from her residence at SLV Green Meadows in Ramavarappadu Ring to the Fire station office in Autonagar. Upon reaching the venue, she planted saplings in the Fire Station premises, emphasising the need to protect the environment through individual and collective efforts.
Extending World Environment Day greetings to the people of the State, Anita said environmental protection is the responsibility of every citizen. She highlighted the crucial role of tree plantation in preserving ecological balance and combating climate change.
Anitha stated that all the ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives have been observing ‘No Vehicle Day’ following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, and appealed to citizens to voluntarily participate in the initiative and contribute to environmental protection. “Safeguarding the environment is one of the greatest gifts the present generation can leave for future generations. Cycling not only reduces pollution but also offers significant health benefits,” she said.
The minister also encouraged people to increase the use of bicycles and battery-operated vehicles, stressing that regular physical activity and eco-friendly transportation can help build a healthier and greener society.
NIMMALA PEDALS TO SECRETARIAT TO MARK ‘NO VEHICLE DAY’
Vijayawada: Marking World Environment Day, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu cycled 20 km from his Vijayawada camp office to the Amaravati Secretariat underscoring the call to reduce fuel consumption and protect the environment.
He began his journey on Friday morning and stopped en route near Kondaveeti Vagu, where he joined staff in planting saplings. Nimmala stressed the need to cut down on fuel and electricity usage, pointing out that the Chief Minister had urged public representatives to set an example by reducing convoys and escorts