Joint effort a must for greener Andhra Pradesh, says PCB chief P Krishnaiah

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) Chairman P Krishnaiah stressed that a clean AP and a greener India can be achieved through the efforts of governments, institutions, industries, educational organisations, and the public.

Addressing World Environment Day celebrations organised jointly by the APPCB and Swachh Andhra Corporation at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday, Krishnaiah highlighted the crucial role of citizens in environmental protection. He said environmental protection is every citizen’s responsibility and stressed public participation in waste segregation, recycling and reuse to build a cleaner, healthier environment.

Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram said the State government aims to transform Andhra Pradesh into a ‘dumping-free state.’ He announced that 107 waste processing units are being established to scientifically segregate and recycle waste.

AP Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar expressed concern over the declining population of sparrows and crows due to forest encroachments. Film producer Poorna Battu screened the short film ‘EGWA,’ highlighting the importance of environmental conservation.