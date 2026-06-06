Vijayawada railway division cuts carbon emissions

VIJAYAWADA: The South Coast Railway (SCoR), Vijayawada Division, has reported substantial gains in renewable energy generation, water conservation, waste management, and statutory compliance during 2025-26, cutting more than 3,500 tonnes of carbon emissions and securing premier national environmental certifications across its installations.

Solar expansion has been the backbone of the Division’s green drive. By the end of 2025-26, installed capacity reached 4,754 kWp, including 610 kWp Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) rooftop panels at Vijayawada, Gudur, Gunadala, Narasapur, Machilipatnam, and the Women RPF Barracks.

Rooftop solar plants at 69 stations added another 2,963 kWp, generating 27.99 lakh units and saving `2.77 crore. To ensure uninterrupted operations in rural stretches, 70 Level Crossing gates along the Gudur-Tenali corridor were equipped with 290 kWp solar systems.

Overall, the Division’s solar infrastructure produced 44.06 lakh units in 2025–26, yielding `4.37 crore in savings and reducing emissions by 3,525 tonnes. Ten regional stations-including Dwarapudi, Nidamanuru, Kavutaram, and Pedana-became ‘Shunya Plus’ net -surplus facilities, generating 1.72 lakh units and trimming costs by `0.17 crore.

Train operations have been transformed through Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, which eliminates diesel generator cars. Applied to services such as Pinakini, Ratnachal, Satavahana, and Janmabhoomi Express, HOG saved `70.60 crore annually and prevented 15,559 tonnes of emissions. External 750-volt power supply systems at depots in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, and Kakinada further reduced diesel use by 1.07 lakh litres, cutting emissions by 274 tonnes.