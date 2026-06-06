Vijayawada railway division cuts carbon emissions

VIJAYAWADA: The South Coast Railway (SCoR), Vijayawada Division, has reported substantial gains in renewable energy generation, water conservation, waste management, and statutory compliance during 2025-26, cutting more than 3,500 tonnes of carbon emissions and securing premier national environmental certifications across its installations.
Solar expansion has been the backbone of the Division’s green drive. By the end of 2025-26, installed capacity reached 4,754 kWp, including 610 kWp Building-Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) rooftop panels at Vijayawada, Gudur, Gunadala, Narasapur, Machilipatnam, and the Women RPF Barracks.
Rooftop solar plants at 69 stations added another 2,963 kWp, generating 27.99 lakh units and saving `2.77 crore. To ensure uninterrupted operations in rural stretches, 70 Level Crossing gates along the Gudur-Tenali corridor were equipped with 290 kWp solar systems.
Overall, the Division’s solar infrastructure produced 44.06 lakh units in 2025–26, yielding `4.37 crore in savings and reducing emissions by 3,525 tonnes. Ten regional stations-including Dwarapudi, Nidamanuru, Kavutaram, and Pedana-became ‘Shunya Plus’ net -surplus facilities, generating 1.72 lakh units and trimming costs by `0.17 crore.
Train operations have been transformed through Head-On Generation (HOG) technology, which eliminates diesel generator cars. Applied to services such as Pinakini, Ratnachal, Satavahana, and Janmabhoomi Express, HOG saved `70.60 crore annually and prevented 15,559 tonnes of emissions. External 750-volt power supply systems at depots in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, and Kakinada further reduced diesel use by 1.07 lakh litres, cutting emissions by 274 tonnes.
Water conservation measures include dedicated Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) across the division.This infrastructure features 700 KLD of sewage treatment capacity at Vijayawada alongside regional treatment facilities at Rajahmundry (100 KLD) and Kakinada (50 KLD). Industrial wastewater at local hubs is further neutralised via targeted ETP installations, including a 12 KLD plant at the Electric Loco Shed and a 60 KLD plant at the Diesel Loco Shed.
Meanwhile, the Automatic Coach Washing Plant at Kakinada reduced water use from 1,500 liters to 300 litres per coach, saving 28,000 litres per rake washout while completing the process in eight minutes. The Division has built 252 rainwater harvesting pits and 275 rooftop structures, backed by annual water audits at 27 NGT-designated stations. Bio-toilets have been fit into 960 coaches.
Solid waste management has been standardised with 837 twin-bin dustbins across 27 stations, 22 organic compost machines, and 33 plastic bottle crushers. Biogas plants at Vijayawada depots recycle organic matter, while hazardous industrial waste is segregated and processed through a dedicated godown before disposal via APPCB-authorised firms.
These measures have earned the Division premier institutional ratings. Vijayawada Railway Station received the IGBC Platinum Certification for energy efficiency and passenger comfort. In total, 20 NGT stations have obtained statutory environmental clearances, including Consent For Establishment and Consent For Operation from the APPCB.