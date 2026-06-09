APSRTC unions urge govt to withdraw plan for pvt e-bus operations

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of employee unions in the state-run Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) demanded the State government to withdraw its decision to operate electric buses through private operators on Monday.

The unions warned that they would launch a phased statewide agitation on June 28 if the government proceeds with the plan.

It was announced at a joint meeting of APSRTC employee unions held at the RTC Employees Union State Office in Vijayawada on Monday, where the APSRTC JAC was constituted.

Y Srinivasa Rao (NMUA) and Palisetti Damodara Rao (RTC Employees Union) were appointed as conveners of the JAC and PV Ramana Reddy, GV Narasayya, Ch Sundarayya, Katta Subrahmanyam, SV Seshagiri Rao, Y Srinivasa Rao, K Suryaprakasa Rao and D Malyadri were named as co-conveners.

The conveners said that incentives and subsidies being provided by the central government for the procurement of electric buses should be utilised by the State government and APSRTC itself.

“As part of its agitations, the JAC will submit a memorandum to the APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director N Balasubramanyam and the government on June 11. Later, preparatory meet will be held between June 16 and 20 in Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Nellore, Tirupati and Anantapur. Employees will wear red ribbons and stage gate demonstrations at all depots and units across the State on June 23 and 24,” said the JAC.