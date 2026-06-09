Thunderstorms, heavy rain forecast in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning of thunderstorms and heavy rains across several districts on Tuesday.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain stated that gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely, urging the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions. According to the forecast, moderate to heavy rains with lightning are expected in Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, and Kadapa districts.

ASR and Markapuram may experience light to moderate rains with thunder, while other districts could see scattered light showers accompanied by lightning. The APSDMA cautioned people against taking shelter under trees, electric poles, or hoardings during sudden thunderstorms.

Farmers and cattle herders were advised to move to safe areas immediately when the skies turn cloudy and thunder is heard. Citizens were also asked to stay away from snapped power lines during stormy weather.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions persist in the north coastal and central districts. Temperatures are expected to rise to 42–43°C in parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Polavaram, and Eluru. In ASR, Vizag, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts, maximum temperatures may range between 40–42°C.