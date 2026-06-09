Vijayawada RPF acts against safety violations

VIJAYAWADA: The South Coast Railway’s (SCoR) Vijayawada Division continues to prioritise passenger safety and protection of railway property through sustained enforcement drives against smoking and carrying of inflammable materials in trains and railway premises.

As part of regular vigilance measures, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Vijayawada Division, has been conducting consistent drives to curb unsafe practices that may lead to fire hazards.

From June 1 to 4, a total of 37 cases were registered under Section 167 of the Railways Act. Of these, 24 cases were detected onboard trains, while 13 cases were identified within railway premises. All offenders were booked, and action was taken as per the Railways Act.

Continuing the intensified efforts, on June 5, RPF Vijayawada Division carried out a focused fire safety drive targeting incidents of smoking and carrying inflammable materials. During the drive, 8 persons were apprehended for violations under Section 167 of the Railways Act.

Out of these, 5 cases were detected onboard trains, including Train Nos. 17210 (Seshadri Express), 12709 (Simhapuri Express), 12077 (Jan Shatabdi Express), and 12660 (Gurudev Express). The remaining 3 cases were identified within railway premises, including platforms and circulating areas. These enforcement drives are aimed at preventing fire hazards, discouraging unsafe behaviour, and ensuring a secure travel environment for passengers.

RPF Vijayawada Division, ScoR reiterates its commitment to strict enforcement and appeals to the passengers to cooperate by adhering to safety norms and refraining from prohibited activities. Passengers are advised to report any such violations to on-duty railway authorities to ensure collective safety across railway network.