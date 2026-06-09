VMC steps up Yogandhra awareness campaign

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday conducted special yoga sessions across the city under the State government’s flagship programme, Yogandhra-Arogyandhra 2026.

Acting on the directions of Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, officials organised free training sessions at Kandukuru Kalyana Mandapam, Barm Park and Ambedkar Smriti Vanam. Yoga instructors guided participants through the Common Yoga Protocol.

Officials said the initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage people to make yoga a part of their daily routine. Dhyanachandra urged residents to register in large numbers for the programme. He said Yogandhra-Arogyandhra 2026 seeks to build a healthier Andhra Pradesh by making yoga accessible to everyone.

As part of the initiative, VMC will offer free yoga training and a dedicated two-week practice programme. The commissioner encouraged people of all age groups to make use of the opportunity.

Citizens can register through the Yogandhra portal. After registration, applicants will receive details of their training centre, date and time through SMS.

The commissioner called on the public to actively participate in the campaign and help make it a success.