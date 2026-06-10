NTR police seize 140 kg of ganja, two arrested

VIJAYAWADA: In a In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, NTR District Police arrested two persons and seized 140 kg of ganja worth about Rs 70 lakh, along with a lorry used to transport the contraband.

The operation was part of the State government’s drive to make Andhra Pradesh drug-free, under the directions of Director General of Police Harish Gupta and the supervision of NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu and Eagle IG AK Ravi Krishna.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Kanth Patel said joint teams of Law and Order and Eagle units acted on specific intelligence and intensified surveillance. During vehicle checks at Nidamanuru under Patamata police station limits Tuesday, officials intercepted a lorry and found bags of ganja concealed inside.

The accused, Selvam (39) and T Pradeep (36) of Dharmapuri district, Tamil Nadu, allegedly agreed to smuggle the contraband to Coimbatore for Rs 30,000. Three others are absconding, and efforts are under way to trace them, the DCP said.