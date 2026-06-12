CRDA panel reviews ryots’ issues, development plans in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level review meeting of the three-member CRDA committee was held on Thursday via video conference, chaired by Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana, and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar.
CRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, Additional Commissioners Bhargava Teja and Karthik, Guntur Collector Sai Kanth Varma, and Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivatsava also participated.
The Commissioner presented details on Floor Space Index (FSI) for large plots in the R-3 residential zone and commercial areas, comparing norms with major Indian cities. He noted that wider roads and designated parking zones necessitate FSI enhancement. To address farmers’ concerns, Vijayarama Raju announced a meeting with land contributors next Thursday.
On small plot acquisitions under 10 cents, the Guntur Joint Collector will complete inquiries within 10 days. For landowners displaced under Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP), the committee resolved to provide Rs 10,000 monthly house rent for one year and allow three months’ time to shift once layouts are finalised.
MLA Sravan Kumar raised connectivity issues at Thullur, where a new road divides the village. On Tadikonda land acquisition, Raju sought 45 days to settle compensation and issue TDR bonds, though Chandrasekhar reminded officials of promises to clear dues by February. The Commissioner assured speedy action.
Bhargava Teja is preparing a plan to ensure pedestrian and vehicular access across both sides. Requests to declare R&B roadside structures as commercial were rejected, as area falls under the R-1 zone.
Further, CRDA clarified that amendments to Form 9.14B for newly contributing farmers would require Cabinet approval. Plot allotments will be made within their village limits wherever possible, with clarity on annual lease payments expected in the next meeting. The committee decided to reconvene in two weeks to continue resolving farmers’ issues and finalise pending decisions.