CRDA panel reviews ryots’ issues, development plans in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level review meeting of the three-member CRDA committee was held on Thursday via video conference, chaired by Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana, and Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar.

CRDA Commissioner V Vijayarama Raju, Additional Commissioners Bhargava Teja and Karthik, Guntur Collector Sai Kanth Varma, and Joint Collector Ashutosh Srivatsava also participated.

The Commissioner presented details on Floor Space Index (FSI) for large plots in the R-3 residential zone and commercial areas, comparing norms with major Indian cities. He noted that wider roads and designated parking zones necessitate FSI enhancement. To address farmers’ concerns, Vijayarama Raju announced a meeting with land contributors next Thursday.

On small plot acquisitions under 10 cents, the Guntur Joint Collector will complete inquiries within 10 days. For landowners displaced under Negotiated Settlement Policy (NSP), the committee resolved to provide Rs 10,000 monthly house rent for one year and allow three months’ time to shift once layouts are finalised.