Prakasam Barrage gates open after 7 months much to farmers’ delight

VIJAYAWADA: After nearly seven months, the gates of the Prakasam Barrage across the Krishna River were opened on Sunday to release surplus water downstream, marking the first discharge of the 2026-27 water year. The gates had remained closed since November.

Officials from the Water Resources Department lifted four gates by one foot each to release excess inflows, following rains in the catchment areas and floodwater from the Munneru tributary. Around 2,000 cusecs of water is currently reaching the barrage, all of which is being discharged downstream.

Although the release is modest, it has brought cheer to farmers in the Krishna Delta preparing for the Kharif season. Many are closely watching the progress of the southwest monsoon, hoping for an early release of irrigation water ahead of the government’s scheduled date of July 1.

Meanwhile, water supply through the Krishna Delta canal network continues uninterrupted, with 2,103 cusecs being discharged. Of this, 1,500 cusecs is supplied through the Ryves Canal, 303 cusecs through the KE. Canal, and 300 cusecs through the Bandar Canal system, meeting drinking water needs across the region.

However, poor canal maintenance remains a concern. Large stretches are clogged with garbage, and debris, raising questions about water quality. Farmers and residents have urged authorities to take stringent measures against pollution and encroachments, and to ensure regular desilting and cleaning.

The canal system provides irrigation to lakhs of acres and drinking water to families across Krishna and NTR districts, making its upkeep critical for both agriculture and public health.