CRDA Grievance Day: Capital ryots, villagers submit 81 petitions

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its continuing outreach to farmers, agricultural labourers, and residents of the People’s Capital, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted its weekly Grievance Day at the headquarters in Rayapudi on Monday.

Farmers and villagers from across the Capital Region submitted petitions on issues ranging from land pooling and returnable plots to infrastructure concerns.

The petitions were received by Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja, Kollabathula Karthik, and Abhishek Kumar. The officials assured that grievances would be examined promptly and resolved in line with government policy guidelines.

For the convenience of residents, APCRDA officials reiterated that petitions are accepted on all working days at the Citizen Grievance Centre (CGC) located at the headquarters.

They encouraged citizens to make use of this facility. Grievance Day itself is held every Monday between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm. During the latest session, a total of 81 grievances were registered.

The programme was attended by senior officials, including Engineer-in-Chief R Gopala Krishna Reddy, Deputy Collector and GRM Nodal Officer P Jayasree, Director, Social Development Group V Ramulu and others

They emphasised that the weekly grievance mechanism is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in addressing public concerns, while reinforcing the government’s commitment to resolving issues faced by farmers and residents in Amaravati’s capital villages.