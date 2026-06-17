Andhra Pradesh Police personnel win 39 medals at All-India sports competition

VIJAYAWADA: AP Police personnel delivered an impressive performance at various All India Police competitions, winning a total of 39 medals across weightlifting, badminton, judo and the National Police Duty Meet, bringing laurels to the state.

At the 3rd All India Police Weightlifting Cluster 2026-27, organised by Haryana Police in Madhuban from May 23 to 27, AP Police athletes secured 17 medals, including four gold, 12 silver and one bronze, all in the yoga category.

In the 2nd All India Police Badminton Cluster 2025-26 held in Lucknow from May 9 to 13 under aegis of Uttar Pradesh Police, the AP contingent won 10 medals - two gold, two silver and six bronze - across badminton and table tennis events.

AP Police won four silver medals at the National Police Duty Meet held in Nagpur, while Judo Cluster in Jammu and Kashmir yielded eight medals, including two gold, two silver and four bronze.

The medal winners met DGP Harish Kumar Gupta at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The DGP congratulated the athletes and assured continued support for promoting sports in the police force.