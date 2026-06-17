Livestock sector contributes 12.17 per cent to Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP

VIJAYAWADA: The Animal Husbandry Department has achieved significant progress over the last two years, boosting the livestock sector and improving the livelihoods of 22 lakh farming families engaged in animal husbandry and allied activities.

According to Government of India estimates for 2025-26, AP ranks first in egg production, fourth in meat production and seventh in milk production in the country. The livestock sector contributes 12.17 per cent to the State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

During the past two years, the department conducted 26,512 veterinary health camps, providing quality healthcare services to 23 lakh animals and directly benefiting around 9.99 lakh livestock farmers. Under schemes converged with MGNREGS, 30,313 livestock sheds and 20,543 water troughs were constructed to help farmers.

To ensure sustainable livestock production, 31,202 metric tonnes of cattle feed and 6,233 metric tonnes of fodder seeds were supplied on subsidy. Through 340 Mobile Veterinary Units, veterinary services are being provided at farmers’ doorsteps, particularly in remote areas.

The government enhanced livestock insurance premium subsidy from 80 per cent to 85 per cent and provided insurance coverage to 60,000 animals. It also cleared pending compensation claims worth Rs 110 crore.

For 2026-27, the government plans to utilize 10 lakh doses of sex-sorted semen, introduce a special poultry policy, fill vacant veterinary posts and begin construction of 777 veterinary hospitals. The department aims to achieve 15 per cent growth in the livestock sector and contribute to the State’s target of a `3 lakh crore GSDP by 2029-30.