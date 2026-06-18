Amaravati Development Corporation to set up central nursery to raise saplings

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has initiated the establishment of a central nursery spread across 18 acres at the N-10 Seed Access Road (E-03) junction between Lingayapalem and Uddandarayunipalem villages. The project aims to support the state government’s plan of planting trees along nearly 700 km of major roads in the capital city to provide shade and improve air quality.

ADC Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmiparthasarathi stated that the nursery is designed to raise 45,000 saplings. On Wednesday, she formally launched the development works by planting saplings at the site. The nursery will serve as the primary stock point for the Horticulture Department, supplying saplings for plantation along Amaravati’s arterial roads. Development is being carried out in phases, with 10 acres taken up in Phase I, and the remaining area to be expanded gradually.

A greenhouse will be constructed to regulate temperature and provide optimal conditions for plant growth, acting as a protective “thermal blanket” for saplings. Officials from ADC’s horticulture and engineering wings participated in the programme, marking the beginning of this greening initiative for Amaravati.