Rise in pilgrim footfall: Durga temple expansion plan gains momentum

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has accelerated plans for the expansion of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada to enhance facilities for the growing number of devotees visiting the shrine.

Temple Chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi), Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, Vijayawada Revenue Divisional Officer Vennela Sreenu, Endowments Department officials, and R&B Department SE Bhaskara Rao took part in the joint review meeting.

Authorities have identified several locations for land acquisition, including five houses in Arjuna Street, 12 houses in Mallikarjunapeta near the northern steps, and five houses in the hilltop area of Mallikarjunapeta. Speaking on the occasion, temple EO Seena Naik assured residents that the land acquisition process would be carried out strictly in accordance with the law and that no injustice would be done to displaced families.