Andhra Pradesh CRDA launches portal for annuity payment of ryots

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to ensure transparency in the disbursement of annuity payments, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has launched a dedicated online portal for farmers who surrendered their lands under the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) for the construction of the state capital, Amaravati.

The APCRDA Commissioner’s office announced on Friday that farmers can now access their annual annuity payment status directly through the authority’s official website: https://crda.ap.gov.in/APCRDAV2/views/Annuity_status.aspx.

The newly updated portal provides comprehensive data, including the status of payments already credited, details of pending payments, and specific reasons for any delays. The portal also features a list of farmers whose bank accounts are currently inactive within the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) system, which prevents the direct transfer of funds.

To eliminate the need for farmers to visit government offices physically, the APCRDA has introduced a QR code system. By scanning the code, farmers can instantly access the status page on their smartphones to verify their account details and check if there are any issues preventing the credit of their annuity.

The APCRDA has issued a significant advisory regarding payment failures. Since annuity payments are transferred directly to bank accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode, a failure in NPCI linkage or an inactive bank account status results in the rejection of the payment.

“Farmers whose accounts are inactive or those whose Aadhaar is not linked to their bank accounts should immediately contact their respective banks to rectify these issues,” the APCRDA stated.

The authority clarified that it is technically impossible to credit funds to accounts that are Aadhaar-inactive or dormant, urging farmers to update their status at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted receipt of their annual compensation.