Andhra Pradesh HC urged to quash G.O. banning Paraquat

VIJAYAWADA: A petition has been filed in the High Court challenging a G.O. that imposed a 60-day ban on the sale of Paraquat Dichloride 24% SL herbicide on Friday. The G.O. was issued by the Agriculture Department on May 22, 2026.

The petition was filed by V Venkata Nagi Reddy, State President of the Fertilisers, Pesticides and Seed Dealers Association. He stated ban was imposed based on a letter from the DGP citing suicides committed via consumption of herbicide. The petitioner argued that the government imposed the ban without issuing notices to stakeholders or providing an opportunity to present objections.

According to the petition, provisions of the Insecticides Act permit a ban only when the chemical poses risks arising from its agricultural use, and not merely because it has been used in suicide cases. The petitioner stated that the decision would create difficulties for farmers in controlling weeds during the cultivation season and cause heavy losses to dealers.

The plea seeks a declaration that the government order is illegal and requests the court to set it aside, allowing the manufacture, distribution and sale of Paraquat Dichloride 24% SL.