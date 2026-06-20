Expedite completion of Amaravati Bank Street: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed CRDA officials to expedite construction of Bank Street in the capital’s financial district, ensuring timely completion of bank headquarters projects.

Chairing the CRDA Authority meeting at his camp office, the Chief Minister emphasised that permissions for bank offices must not be delayed and full cooperation should be extended to institutions setting up in Amaravati.

Officials informed that of the 13 banks that came forward, 11 have entrusted construction responsibilities to CPWD. The Chief Minister instructed CRDA to coordinate closely and finish work swiftly. He also stressed on establishing robust digital infrastructure under PPP mode, covering phone, cable, and internet connectivity without disruption.

Highlighting Amaravati’s vision as a livable city with reduced cost of living, he called for piped gas connections, promotion of induction stoves, and introduction of district cooling systems.

Beautification of the capital region was also prioritised, with directions to maintain year-round water levels from Prakasam Barrage up to Vaikuntapuram to support tourism activities such as water sports and swimming.

The meeting reviewed progress on Krishna Karakatta works, LPS layouts at Undavalli, parking complexes, judicial academy construction, and compensation for poultry farm structures.