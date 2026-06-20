Minister Ponguru Narayana studies Malaysia’s urban development models

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana concluded the second day of his Malaysia study tour, focused on world-class urban development, modern waste management, and affordable housing practices.

During the visit, he inspected the Bukit Tagar Enviro Park in Selangor, Malaysia’s largest sanitary landfill, where solid waste is managed through scientific methods without harming the environment.

Officials explained technologies used to prevent leachate from contaminating groundwater and to minimise pollution in surrounding areas. He expressed keen interest in the integration of waste management with environmental protection.

Later, Narayana toured a 1,530 acre modern township in South Klang, featuring extensive green zones, integrated road networks, and comprehensive civic infrastructure. He studied how residential, commercial, and social facilities were harmonised with eco-friendly principles and pollution control measures to meet future urban needs.