Ramdev Baba receives grand welcome ahead of Yoga Day in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Yogi Ramdev Baba was accorded a grand welcome on his arrival at Gannavaram Airport on Friday evening. He is to take part in the International Yoga Day inaugural programme scheduled to be held on Sunday

Government Advisor Mantena Satyanarayana Raju, joint secretary (health) Gopalkrishna Ronanki, Secondary Health director KVN Chakaradhar Babu, Krishna district collector DK Balaji, SP V Vidyasagar Naidu alongwith Airport director MLK Reddy, CEO Dharmendra and others received Ramdev Baba

In a brief interaction with mediapersons, Ramdev Baba expressed his happiness to be in Vijayawada to participate in International Yoga Day celebrations. He hailed AP as a state rich in cultural and spiritual vibe.

He hailed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as an honest leader with a grand vision and said he stands as an inspiration to the country. He likened him to the Himalayas and expressed his deep affection and love for AP. Ramdev Baba gave the slogan -- “Karo Yog, Raho Nirog’ (Do Yoga, Remain Healthy).