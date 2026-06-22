Vijayawada tiffin centres adopt two-bin waste segregation under ‘Swachh Andhra’

VIJAYAWADA: Tiffin centres across the city are implementing source-level waste segregation as part of the Swachhandra mission, with vendors using two-bin systems in line with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) directives or through independent practice.

The initiative is part of Operation Clean Sweep, a four-week sanitation campaign rolled out across 123 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh under the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme.

At Sai Durga Tiffin in Hanumanpet, staff said they follow VMC guidelines.

“We segregate dry and wet waste, and were instructed by VMC to do so,” Sai Durga Tiffin staff said.

RamDev Tea Stall worker Jodharam noted that the system helps manage heavy footfall. “We were made aware by VMC, and we follow segregation. With customers coming from the bus stand and railway station nearby, separate bins help us manage the rush,” he said.

Some vendors practise segregation without formal instruction. A food hawker in Hanumanpet said, “VMC has not told us anything. They just collect the waste. But we still separate dry and wet waste because it is practical, especially since most of our food goes as parcels to the hospital.”