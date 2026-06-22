Vijayawada tiffin centres adopt two-bin waste segregation under ‘Swachh Andhra’

VIJAYAWADA: Tiffin centres across the city are implementing source-level waste segregation as part of the Swachhandra mission, with vendors using two-bin systems in line with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) directives or through independent practice.
The initiative is part of Operation Clean Sweep, a four-week sanitation campaign rolled out across 123 urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh under the Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra programme.
At Sai Durga Tiffin in Hanumanpet, staff said they follow VMC guidelines.
“We segregate dry and wet waste, and were instructed by VMC to do so,” Sai Durga Tiffin staff said.
RamDev Tea Stall worker Jodharam noted that the system helps manage heavy footfall. “We were made aware by VMC, and we follow segregation. With customers coming from the bus stand and railway station nearby, separate bins help us manage the rush,” he said.
Some vendors practise segregation without formal instruction. A food hawker in Hanumanpet said, “VMC has not told us anything. They just collect the waste. But we still separate dry and wet waste because it is practical, especially since most of our food goes as parcels to the hospital.”
Leela Fast Food Centre in Governorpet, serving about 100 customers daily, generates little dry waste. Owner Gopal Reddy explained, “We use reusable plates with banana leaves on top. Plastic spoons are disposed of in a separate bin as advised by VMC.”
Sri Durga Coffee House in Labbipet uses only steel utensils. “We have no dry waste. Wet waste is collected by VMC in the morning,” a worker said.
Sevenhills Tiffin Centre at Benz Circle reported that segregation was already standard practice. “We use disposable paper plates and separate them from wet waste. VMC also informed us about this,” the staff said.
VMC waste collector Anji confirmed that source segregation eases processing. “Tiffin centres generally separate waste. If they don’t, it becomes difficult at the dump yard, so we ask them to keep two bins,” he said.
Customers link the practice to hygiene. A nurse from Hanumanpet said, “These tiffin centres are clean and important to us, especially since we don’t have time to order from restaurants. They are convenient and serve good food.”