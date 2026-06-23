Despite SC ruling, VMC says footpaths can’t be fixed

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Supreme Court has declared unobstructed footpaths a fundamental right under Article 21, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials have said correcting the city’s existing footpaths is not possible, citing limitations in road width and existing infrastructure.

The Supreme Court, in its June 19 verdict, held that states and civic bodies have an “enforceable duty” to provide continuous, unobstructed footpaths and that the right to walk on demarcated footpaths “shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles”.

The ruling came in a motor accident compensation case involving the death of a five-year-old child who was hit by a tanker while walking to school because there was no footpath or pedestrian crossing at site.

While deciding the case, the Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and AS Chandurkar held that the right to walk on demarcated footpaths “shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles”.

Despite the court’s observations, footpaths across Vijayawada remain encroached upon and unsafe for pedestrians. Signboards jut into walkways at head height, often covered with layers of political posters. Electric poles occupy pavements, with low-hanging wires obstructing movement. Construction materials, including gravel, sand and bricks, block stretches of footpath, forcing pedestrians onto roads.Two-wheelers are routinely parked on pavements, while shops extend steps, displays and sheds into pedestrian spaces.

In areas such as Tunnel Road, Kanaka Durga and Bhavanipuram, footpaths also serve as night shelters, leaving little room for pedestrians.Most pavements lack ramps for wheelchair users, while tactile pathways for the visually impaired are absent.

“It is very difficult to walk on this footpath as bikes are mostly parked here and mostly shops have their steps outside,” said Satyya, a pedestrian in MG Road who spoke to TNIE.

“Look around if you can see space for us to walk on footpaths,” said Raja,a resident of Governorpet.