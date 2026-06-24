Former minister Ambati seeks CBI probe into Sai ‘custodial death’

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Ambati Rambabu has said that the investigation into the lockup death of youth Gade Sai Krishna is being conducted with the sole objective of protecting those responsible, and said the disappearance of CCTV footage from Krishna Lanka Police Station has reinforced concerns about integrity of probe.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Guntur, Ambati questioned why CI Nagaraju has not been arrested despite a case being registered. He said immediate arrest was necessary to prevent the destruction of evidence and noted that concerns raised from the beginning about tampering with evidence have now been validated by the disappearance of CCTV footage.

Referring to reports that footage from only two days remains available, he said the loss of critical recordings has weakened public confidence in the investigation.

Ambati stated that SC guidelines require police stations to preserve CCTV footage for at least 18 months and questioned how such footage could have gone missing in a case of this magnitude. He said the SIT inquiry has moved at a slow pace while efforts continue to shield police officials involved in the case.

He criticised attempts to justify the custodial death by referring to cases registered against Sai, stating that courts, not police officers, have the authority to punish individuals.

He said Sai Krishna was subjected to torture in custody, killed in the lockup, and that his body was disposed of without being returned to the family. He also pointed out that Sai Krishna’s mother, Vijayalakshmi, has been seeking answers about her son’s fate for more than 40 days.

Ambati stated that a CBI investigation can ensure accountability, uncover the truth behind the missing CCTV footage, and deliver justice to Sai Krishna’s family.