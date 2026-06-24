Ram Charan to attend Mangalagiri APL match

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu film star Ram Charan will attend the opening match of the Andhra Premier League (APL) Season 5 as the chief guest at the ACA International Cricket Stadium in Mangalagiri on June 24, said the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivanth (Chinni).

The week-long tournament will be held from June 24 to June 30, bringing together cricket enthusiasts from across the State.

“The Mangalagiri stadium will host not only the league matches but also the semi-finals and the grand final, making it the focal point of this year’s APL season. Extensive preparations have been completed to ensure a successful tournament, with the stadium wearing a festive look ahead of the opening ceremony,” Chinni explained.

The venue has undergone significant upgrades under the leadership of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) President Kesineni Sivanath. His efforts have transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing facility with international-standard infras tructure.

As part of the renovation, 75 rooms equipped with modern amenities have been developed, enhancing accommodation facilities for players and officials. The upgraded venue is expected to provide a world-class experience for participants.

The grand final match of APL Season 5 on June 30 and Minister for Information Technology and Education, Nara Lokesh will be attending as the chief guest.