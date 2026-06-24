Slow desilting worries Krishna Delta ryots in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the southwest monsoon has set in and irrigation requirements are increasing, operation and maintenance works across the Krishna Delta are progressing at a sluggish pace, raising concerns among farmers over the smooth flow of irrigation and drainage water during the kharif season.
Several canals and drains in the Krishna district are covered with thick growth of water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds, while bushes and trees have occupied the canal bunds at many places.
In some stretches, accumulated silt and unchecked vegetation have considerably reduced the carrying capacity of the waterways, posing a threat of inundation during heavy rains.
According to sources, delays in preparing estimates, obtaining administrative approvals, releasing funds, and finalising contractors meant maintenance works began only a few weeks before the monsoon.
Though works are in progress, their pace is inadequate considering the vast extent of the delta canal network.
The Krishna Delta, formerly Krishna, irrigates nearly 6.79 lakh acres through a network of major canals extending over 378.2 km. In addition, the system comprises 20 major drains spanning 537.37 km, 20 medium drains covering 470.65 km and 702 minor drains with a total length of around 1,755 km. Another 200 small canals also flow in this region.
Every year, desilting of canals and drains, removal of water hyacinth and water lettuce, strengthening of canal bunds and repairs to regulators and other structures are taken up during summer to ensure uninterrupted water flow during the monsoon and crop season.
Farmers recalled that maintenance activities had been largely neglected during the previous government, resulting in poor drainage and flooding in several low-lying areas.
Standing crops in many villages suffered damage due to overflowing drains and blocked channels. Though the government resumed regular maintenance over the last two years after years of neglect, the funds allotted are said to be insufficient to cover the entire canal network.
Irrigation department sources admit that several proposals had to be prioritised due to financial constraints, leaving many stretches awaiting attention. With kharif cultivation gaining pace and monsoon activity expected to intensify, farmers are urging authorities to speed up the ongoing works and take up weed clearance and desilting on a war footing.
They contend that timely maintenance of canals and drains is essential not only for the smooth supply of irrigation water but also to prevent flooding and protect standing crops.
“As many as 825 operation and maintenance works have been sanctioned in Krishna district this year and are under execution. Desilting works in canals and drains are almost complete, while removal of water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds is being taken up. Since the growth of aquatic weeds is a continuous process, clearance operations will be carried out periodically as required,” said Krishna District Irrigation Superintending Engineer Gunakar Rao to TNIE.