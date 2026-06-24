Slow desilting worries Krishna Delta ryots in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the southwest monsoon has set in and irrigation requirements are increasing, operation and maintenance works across the Krishna Delta are progressing at a sluggish pace, raising concerns among farmers over the smooth flow of irrigation and drainage water during the kharif season.

Several canals and drains in the Krishna district are covered with thick growth of water hyacinth and other aquatic weeds, while bushes and trees have occupied the canal bunds at many places.

In some stretches, accumulated silt and unchecked vegetation have considerably reduced the carrying capacity of the waterways, posing a threat of inundation during heavy rains.

According to sources, delays in preparing estimates, obtaining administrative approvals, releasing funds, and finalising contractors meant maintenance works began only a few weeks before the monsoon.

Though works are in progress, their pace is inadequate considering the vast extent of the delta canal network.

The Krishna Delta, formerly Krishna, irrigates nearly 6.79 lakh acres through a network of major canals extending over 378.2 km. In addition, the system comprises 20 major drains spanning 537.37 km, 20 medium drains covering 470.65 km and 702 minor drains with a total length of around 1,755 km. Another 200 small canals also flow in this region.

Every year, desilting of canals and drains, removal of water hyacinth and water lettuce, strengthening of canal bunds and repairs to regulators and other structures are taken up during summer to ensure uninterrupted water flow during the monsoon and crop season.

Farmers recalled that maintenance activities had been largely neglected during the previous government, resulting in poor drainage and flooding in several low-lying areas.