Union Minister reviews urban development, housing projects in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu visited Amaravati on Tuesday and reviewed key urban development and housing projects in AP. He was accompanied by State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MA&UD) P Narayana, who held discussions with him at the CRDA office.

Senior officials including Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar, Director Sampath Kumar, Housing Department MD Arun Kumar, TIDCO MD Sunil Kumar Reddy, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Anil Kumar Reddy, Chairman Pattabhiram, and representatives from HUDCO, MEPMA, and APSRTC participated in the meeting.

Progress on TIDCO housing, MEPMA welfare schemes, electric bus operations, and projects under the Urban Challenge Fund were presented through a detailed review.

Narayana expressed gratitude to the Centre for its support, highlighting the monthly ‘Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ programme initiated under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership to promote environmental protection, and public participation.

Tokhan Sahu praised Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for Amaravati, noting that with modern facilities and integrated planning, the capital is emerging as a model city for the country. He said ‘double-engine governments’ at the Centre and State are accelerating development and assured that the Union Government will extend full cooperation for Andhra Pradesh’s growth.