Andhra Pradesh HC seeks report on Gangamma death probe

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Wednesday directed the police to submit a detailed status report on the investigation into the suspicious death of Dalit woman Gangamma and explain the progress made in the case registered based on a complaint filed by her daughter, Lakshmi. The HC ordered authorities to place all relevant records before it and directed police to provide adequate security to Lakshmi.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Ninala Jayasurya issued the directions while hearing a PIL and adjourned the matter to next month. Gangamma, a resident of Badinehal village in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district, had earlier approached the HC over the disappearance of her son Veerendra, following which an SIT headed by Guntur Additional SP (Crimes) K Supraja was constituted in May.

Allegations before the HC stated that Gangamma and Begari Dargappa were tortured in custody, leading to Gangamma’s death and injuries to Dargappa. The bench examined Dargappa’s medical records. Government Special Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi said the postmortem report cited cardiac arrest and other factors as the cause of death, while the final forensic report is awaited. The HC sought a probe report and protection for Lakshmi.